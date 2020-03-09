EDMONTON -- The Vegas Golden Knights maintain their two point lead on the Oilers for the Pacific Division lead, edging out the Oilers 3-2 in overtime on Monday night.

Scoring opportunities were sparse early on, but Alex Chiasson’s redirection of a Oscar Klefbom point shop fooled Marc-Andre Fleury to get the Oilers on the board first on just their second shot of the game.

Koskinen played well throughout the first making several impressive saves, however, with a few seconds left in a penalty to Oscar Klefbom, Nate Schmidt’s point shot got the Golden Knights on the board, tying things up before intermission.

The Oilers only registered four shots to Vegas' 23 in the first 30 minutes, earning a "Bronx cheer: when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins lobbed a floater from the slot in to the crest of Fleury, those cheers echoed for the sixth and seventh shots as well.

The Oilers managed to build some momentum as the second period wound down and carried it in to the third. A much better frame for Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins eventually registered a more meaningful shot when Kailer Yamamoto dove to force a Vegas turnover behind their net, knocking the puck to Nugent-Hopkins who scored to put the Oilers back up 2-1.

While the Strong penalty kill kept the Oilers in front with numerous stops while playing without Oscar Klefbom for two minutes, the Knights would eventually tie it later in third. Jonathan Marchessault took was the beneficiary of an out of position Oilers team fresh off a defensive zone face off to Koskinen's left, stuffing his 22nd of the season past the Oilers netminder, tying things up at two.

The game needed overtime to settle the score, meaning win or lose the Vegas Golden Knights were leaving Edmonton as Pacific Division leaders.

But instead the Knights maintained their two point lead on the Oilers in the standings. A sloppy extra frame that saw Drasaitl never get of the ice, allowed Shea Theodore to score after William Karlsson forced a defensive zone turnover before feeding Karlsson for the game winner.

The Golden Knights' 3-2 win gives them 85 points to the Oilers' 83 on the season. The two meet again on March 31st in Edmonton.