EDMONTON -- Ground has been broken at the site of a future Kindergarten to Grade 9 school in southwest Edmonton.

The Catholic school division held a blessing with Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda and Superintendent Robert Martin in Keswick, near Hiller Road SW and 170 Street SW, Monday afternoon.

The Keswick Catholic Elementary/Junior High School will eventually host 900 students, as will another pulic school in the Windermere-Keswick community.

Both are expected to be finished in fall 2022.

The plan for the new schools was announced by the province in November as part of the 2019 capital plan.