Edmonton Fringe and a show performer have apologized to an audience member after a performer attempted to take his shirt off during a show.

Mike Delamont, a performer in "Late Night Cabaret," invited a man on stage and began to undress him without consent, Edmonton Fringe said in a press release.

The man's wife tweet about the incident after the show.

 

 

 

 

Fringe said the performer apologized to the audience member and the festival.

“I immediately recognized I did not request clear consent, and that this individual may not be comfortable with participating. I stopped the scene and he left the stage,” Delamont said in a press release. “I regret completely putting this individual in a position they were not comfortable with and I offer my sincerest apologies for any harm I have caused.”

Police responded, but "deemed this a situation unnecessary of any charges."

Fringe Theatre, which has a safe space initiative, says it is talking to the patron.

“We believe everyone has the right to fringe in a safe place, where they are welcomed and respected,” Fringe Theatre Executive Director Adam Mitchell said.

Delamont also said he has volunteered to participate in "sensitivity training."

