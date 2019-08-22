Edmonton Fringe and a show performer have apologized to an audience member after a performer attempted to take his shirt off during a show.

Mike Delamont, a performer in "Late Night Cabaret," invited a man on stage and began to undress him without consent, Edmonton Fringe said in a press release.

The man's wife tweet about the incident after the show.

Hey @LNC_YEG for all your pre show talk on safer spaces, we really need to talk about that incident tonight where the scottish drag queen undressed a member of the audience on stage with zero consent. Completely icky. @edmontonfringe — Vikki Wiercinski (@VeekeeWeekee) August 22, 2019

Why did show runners not put a stop to that, but instead offered drink tickets to the audience member as apology? Ugh. The audience member called the cops he was so grossed out and angry about the whole thing. “Safer spaces”, hey? @edmontonfringe @LNC_YEG — Vikki Wiercinski (@VeekeeWeekee) August 22, 2019

Fringe said the performer apologized to the audience member and the festival.

“I immediately recognized I did not request clear consent, and that this individual may not be comfortable with participating. I stopped the scene and he left the stage,” Delamont said in a press release. “I regret completely putting this individual in a position they were not comfortable with and I offer my sincerest apologies for any harm I have caused.”

Police responded, but "deemed this a situation unnecessary of any charges."

Fringe Theatre, which has a safe space initiative, says it is talking to the patron.

“We believe everyone has the right to fringe in a safe place, where they are welcomed and respected,” Fringe Theatre Executive Director Adam Mitchell said.

Delamont also said he has volunteered to participate in "sensitivity training."

