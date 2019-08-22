'He was so grossed out': Man calls police on Fringe performer who tried to undress him
A man wanted to press charges against an Edmonton Fringe performer who attempted to undress him on stage.
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:25PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 4:25PM MDT
Edmonton Fringe and a show performer have apologized to an audience member after a performer attempted to take his shirt off during a show.
Mike Delamont, a performer in "Late Night Cabaret," invited a man on stage and began to undress him without consent, Edmonton Fringe said in a press release.
The man's wife tweet about the incident after the show.
Fringe said the performer apologized to the audience member and the festival.
“I immediately recognized I did not request clear consent, and that this individual may not be comfortable with participating. I stopped the scene and he left the stage,” Delamont said in a press release. “I regret completely putting this individual in a position they were not comfortable with and I offer my sincerest apologies for any harm I have caused.”
Police responded, but "deemed this a situation unnecessary of any charges."
Fringe Theatre, which has a safe space initiative, says it is talking to the patron.
“We believe everyone has the right to fringe in a safe place, where they are welcomed and respected,” Fringe Theatre Executive Director Adam Mitchell said.
Delamont also said he has volunteered to participate in "sensitivity training."
