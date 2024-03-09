EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Health-care workers mull over moving away from Alberta at job fair

    Health-care workers attend a job fair at the BMO centre March 9, 2024. Health-care workers attend a job fair at the BMO centre March 9, 2024.
    Health-care workers gathered at the BMO Centre for a job fair today, and found plenty of companies trying to get them to move out of Alberta.

    About a dozen recruiters were there from other provinces and even from around the world. Companies were looking for all sorts of health-care workers, from home care aides to doctors and nurses.

    The fair is aimed at professionals at all levels, from new grads to experienced workers.

    Shortages of health-care workers has become widespread, with provinces competing to take on talent.

    The people here say it's common for health-care workers to consider leaving Alberta.

    “I'd give everything a chance, I might stay in Alberta for a little bit but maybe when I get a little experience, I could go out of the province,” said Abby Sparkes, a recent nursing grad.

    Meantime, nurse Shivani Sherme was surprised that there were no Alberta recruiters at the fair.

    “This is happening in Alberta but I can't see anyone from AHS or Calgary or surrounding area, no one is here to hire. don't we need nurses in Alberta?” she said.

    Organizers say the need for health-care workers just keeps growing.

