Heart-warming pho and more easily made at home

Going out to eat is something almost everyone loves, but sometimes you just want to stay home and eat something amazing in the comfort of your own home while in comfortable clothes, maybe watching your favourite meterologist on TV. Sure, you can order in or get take-out, but it's never going to be as fresh as something you made yourself. PLUS you get the bonus of having your house smell like delicious food for a bit. Win-win.

That's the beauty of Momma Tong's kits! You get restaurant-quality food in your own home and (sort of) make it all yourself. So on top of getting something tasy for supper, you can pretend you're a much more talented cook than you are. Trick your family and friends into thinking you've been holding out on them this entire time!

The pho and the vermicelli kits are easy to make, taste incredible, and don't take up a lot of room in the freezer. Plus, the whole thing is a lot quicker than you'd think it would take to make a gourmet meal. I'm not a great cook by any means (but I can grill with a pretty decent burger, if I do say so myself), and even I could manage this.

This food is PERFECT for colder weather. It would hit the spot at any time of year, but when it's a little chilly out and you want a warm bowl of steamy goodness, you're going to want to reach for some pho.

Momma Tong is at the St. Albert Farmer's Market, but that ends in October, so make sure you give them a follow on instagram or check their site!