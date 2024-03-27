Heartway collaboration aims to prevent heart disease, optimize treatment in Alberta

A partnership between the University Hospital Foundation, Alberta Health and the medicine company Novartis aims to prevent and optimize treatment for heart disease across Alberta.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death and disease in Alberta, despite being "largely preventable," according to a University Hospital Foundation news release.

"(Heartway) aims to implement a proactive, community-based population health approach to secondary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), treatment, and care for Albertans with ASCVD," according to the release.

"Although more than 400,000 people are currently living with ASCVD in the province, only a small portion are receiving optimal care based on existing guidelines."

Atherosclerotic refers to the hardening of the arteries, which can lead to stroke, heart attack and other disorders and diseases.

Secondary prevention aims to reduce the impact of vascular risk factors, ones related to blood vessels, and treatment aimed at preventing future cardiovascular events.

"This will include reducing risk factors, providing targeted treatments, encouraging lifestyle changes, and ongoing maintenance of patient health to prevent future cardiovascular events," said Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Heartway, which was created in 2022, will launch phase one of its pilot program in four primary care clinics and pharmacies in the province. These will be in Sherwood Park, Grande Prairie, Calgary, and Lethbridge.

"Providers at the pilot sites are working to implement and refine a patient-centred, based in community care approach that can be implemented throughout the entire province, improving and maintaining health and community, reducing the risk of experiencing a crisis that requires hospitalization," said Dr. Jodi Abbott, the president and CEO of the University Hospital Foundation.

"More specifically, what we hope to impact is increasing access to community-based care, increasing equity of access for rural, cultural and marginalized populations… and ultimately saving lives."