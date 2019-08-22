The Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation launched its fifth annual Mighty Millions Lottery Thursday.

Proceeds from the lottery help fund pediatric research, training and programs at the hospital.

"When you're buying a ticket, you're helping kids be mighty," said Mike House, president and CEO of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

The foundation hopes to raise more than $2 million this time around.

The money will go towards a number of urgent needs at the hospital, including a new simulation program that allows medical professionals to practice urgent and critical pediatric care before actually seeing a patient.

"This simulation program will also be able to benefit communities outside of Edmonton," House said. "We'll be taking it on the road, to different places, different hospitals, to train other professionals in communities where the Stollery level of care is required."

Some of the lottery funds will go towards the new Stollery mental health centre, which is expected to open in 2024.

The Stollery Children's Hospital has more than 293,000 patient visits each year, 43 per cent of which visit from outside Edmonton.