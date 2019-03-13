Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Henday SB lanes closed at 62 Avenue exit after crash
At least one person has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Anthony Henday Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:29PM MDT
The Anthony Henday Drive’s southbound lanes at the 62 Avenue exit are closed after a crash involving a motorcycle near the Lessard overpass.
EPS responded to the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. It appears the driver of a motorcycle struck the back of an SUV.
At least one person has been taken to hospital.
More to come…