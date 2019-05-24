

The wildfire danger level in High Level continues to be extreme and the evacuation remains in place. The fire has grown in size to 100,000 hectares.

About 300 firefighters are currently working to fight the blaze, about half of them are in the town of High Level, and the rest are outside.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency removed the alert on Friday and consolidated all information in the Mackenzie County alert.

The evacuation orders for residents are still in place.

Drivers are being warned of reduced visibility due to smoke and some roads are closed.

The evacuation order remains for High Level, the Dene Tha First Nation and some areas of Mackenzie County.

