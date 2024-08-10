EDMONTON
    Highway 779 closed south of Stony Plain after serious crash

    The intersection of Township Road 522 and Highway 779 can be seen in this undated photo from Google Street View. (Google Street View) The intersection of Township Road 522 and Highway 779 can be seen in this undated photo from Google Street View. (Google Street View)
    Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain. 

    RCMP said both lanes of the highway had been closed at Township Road 522 around 1:30 p.m.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

    No details have been released about how many people were involved and if there were any injuries.

