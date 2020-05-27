EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer is back for another COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the province reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus and one more death.

Currently Alberta has 714 active cases, with 45 receiving care in hospitals across the province.

Alberta has had 6,901 cases and 139 deaths since the pandemic began.

Watch Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

She is also scheduled to speak Friday afternoon.