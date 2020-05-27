Hinshaw to deliver Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:05AM MDT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provides an update from Edmonton on Friday, April 17, 2020 on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer is back for another COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the province reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus and one more death.
Currently Alberta has 714 active cases, with 45 receiving care in hospitals across the province.
Alberta has had 6,901 cases and 139 deaths since the pandemic began.
She is also scheduled to speak Friday afternoon.