EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a driver who hit an 11-year-old girl in a Dairy Queen parking lot in Leduc.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The girl was walking in the parking lot in the 5200 block of Discovery Way when she was hit by a black Dodge half-ton pickup truck causing serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a woman about 5’6” and heavier set.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.