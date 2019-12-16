Hit-and-run in Dairy Queen parking lot injures girl
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 9:04AM MST
The Dairy Queen on the 5200 block of Discovery Way in Leduc. (Souce: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a driver who hit an 11-year-old girl in a Dairy Queen parking lot in Leduc.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The girl was walking in the parking lot in the 5200 block of Discovery Way when she was hit by a black Dodge half-ton pickup truck causing serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver is described as a woman about 5’6” and heavier set.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.