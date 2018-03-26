The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the basement of a home on 118 Avenue late Sunday night.

An EPS officer on scene told CTV News police were called to the home on 118 Avenue and 91 Street just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A woman reportedly found a male in the basement of the home, he was in medical distress.

“She left the suite, ran to a nearby convenience store and called EMS, when they arrived it was very obvious that there was a male who was deceased,” Insp. Joel Whittaker said.

Homicide Unit investigators had since been called in to take over the investigation.

Insp. Whittaker described the deceased as a male in his late 30s, and said he lived in the home.

“There was quite a few witnesses in the house that we have to speak with,” Insp. Whittaker said.

Whittaker said potential witnesses are cooperating with investigators.

More to come…