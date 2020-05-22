EDMONTON -- Summer camps are a tradition for many kids but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many camps to change their programming to help keep people safe.

Many overnight and day camps are cancelled, leaving kids disappointed.

Connor Cameron was supposed to visit Camp Yowocha at Lake Wabamun this summer, but the YWCA decided it needed to be cancelled.

"I'm going to miss playing with friends and just meeting new people," Cameron said.

But some camps are going digital to stay connected.

Telus World of Science Edmonton and Edmonton Public Schools are offering online summer camps.

"We wanted to have some sort of engagement for students for summer," Shauna Laird with Metro Continuing Education said. "While people are disappointed that we don’t have in-person camps, there seems to be interest developing in having something online."

Edmonton Public Schools is offering more than 150 activity camps, from dance to computer coding.

Telus World of Science camps include online sessions with instructors, app-based activities and virtual tours of the centre.

The YWCA has not made a decision on its day camps yet, which rely on city recreation and community centre facilities to operate.

The University of Alberta has cancelled its engineering and science camps but has not yet made a decision on the sports camps.

The City of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert and Edmonton Catholic Schools have not yet made any final decisions.

The province's guidelines allow for camps to operate under stage one of the relaunch, with restrictions.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier