

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Mounties are investigating after human remains were found near Slave Lake.

Slave Lake RCMP said on October 6 members responded to a call of human remains being found in a rural area near the town site.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit has been called in to assist in the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

The RCMP is requesting that anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in the area to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Slave Lake is approximately 258 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.