Hundreds of crashes reported on Edmonton's icy roads Wednesday: police
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:38PM MST
Icy road conditions in Edmonton caused hundreds of crashes Wednesday. Feb. 12, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Icy roads contributed to more than 200 collisions on Edmonton streets Wednesday.
Edmonton police said there have been a total of 229 crashes between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There were 21 hit-and-runs, 10 injury collisions and 198 property damage crashes.
Police are reminding drivers to drive to the icy conditions and slow down during the evening rush hour.