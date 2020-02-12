EDMONTON -- Icy roads contributed to more than 200 collisions on Edmonton streets Wednesday.

Edmonton police said there have been a total of 229 crashes between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There were 21 hit-and-runs, 10 injury collisions and 198 property damage crashes.

Police are reminding drivers to drive to the icy conditions and slow down during the evening rush hour.