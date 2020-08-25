EDMONTON -- An Edmonton chef and season four winner of Master Chef Canada is helping feed the NHL bubble.

“These guys can eat, let me tell you that,” Trevor Connie joked in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

Connie was named the bubble’s first celebrity chef-in-residence, marking an intertwining of two of his passions.

“I fanboyed a little bit,” he admitted. “I get excited about hockey, so cooking in the bubble for these guys… it was pretty special to be there and be in the atmosphere.”

Being brought into Roger’s Place for the weekend under strict bubble rules wasn’t unlike the challenge of cooking for celebrity judges on the culinary TV competition: Connie didn’t see the kitchen he’d be working in, nor was he allowed to bring in anything of his own.

With the ingredients already there, Connie said he cooked his favourite thing to make for others: Italian.

“So handmade pastas, handmade sauces, sugos and ragus, and some really nice fresh salads – including vegan options because some of these guys are on pretty gnarly diets,” Connie recalled.

“They can really pack don the carbs. We went through a lot of pasta.”

Jill Young of the Oilers Entertainment Group said the celebrity chef was an opportunity to showcase Edmonton's best.

“We really wanted to have local talent highlighted with all of our international visitors. He was able to step in and join the crew and really get along with everybody.”

The OEG plans to bring in other chefs-in-residence.