'I'm heartbroken': Edmonton Oilers fan reactions to disappointing Game 7 result

After a historic run for the Stanley Cup, the Edmonton Oilers failed to capture the glory fans were hoping for.

Oilers fans have felt many highs and lows throughout this season and adding on a loss after Game 7 has left many upset, but proud of how far the team went from nearly being swept in the final series.

CTV News Edmonton spoke with some fans, including Mama Stanley, after the Game 7 loss – all of whom were reeling from the upset.

"I'm heartbroken just like I'm sure they are, too," Mama Stanley said as she wiped away some tears. "I am very proud to get this far. They are still my boys and there's always next year."

When asked if she would be at Fan Plaza rallying for the Edmonton Oilers next year she replied with a hearty "Damn straight but I'll be thinner."

Registered social worker Erin Daley gave her thoughts on how Oilers fans can pick themselves up after the devastating loss.

"The energy the fans bring to (Edmonton) is phenomenal. We just have to keep that energy moving forward and hold on to that winning spirit," Daley said. "We didn't win, but that's not to say we're not going to win again next year."

"You have to focus on the positive. You can't just let it go and be negative. That doesn't get people anywhere," she added.

Daley admitted that it was "agonizing" for her to watch that game but remains constant that fans should keep an eye out for next year's success.

With files from Amanda Anderson, Matt Woodman and Sean McClune.