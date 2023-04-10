'I wanted to be a pharmacist': How Derek Ryan went from U of A student to a shot at a Stanley Cup

Derek Ryan remembers being told he was "too small" and "not good enough" to play in the NHL.

So he pretty much gave up on the best league in the world and started preparing for life after hockey at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

"I wanted to be a pharmacist. And maybe if I go over to Europe and have a decent career over there, that'd be great too," he told reporters Monday.

"I went to the U of A, way off the radar at that point. Got a job in Europe and just continued to grow my game."

After four years with his hometown Spokane Chiefs in the WHL, the 5'10" forward scored 58 goals over four seasons with the Golden Bears at the U of A.

He then played in Austria and Sweden for another four years, where he averaged more than a point a game.

"I wasn't worried about making it to the NHL. I wasn't worried about making it big. I was just worried about making small progress year after year," he recalled.

Ryan, then 29 years old, had a wife and a son and was "happy with the job" he had.

Then his agent called and told him that the Carolina Hurricanes wanted him to be an NHLer.

He was reluctant, but his wife Bonnie encouraged him to chase his dream.

"I was carving out quite a career in Europe and I didn't want to come back. And she was one of the main people in my life that said, 'No, Derek. This is your chance to make it in the NHL. It's now or never," he said.

Edmonton Oilers' Derek Ryan (10) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday February 21, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Now, roughly 18 years after he was passed over in the NHL draft, he's on the verge of 500 career games and is headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth time.

On Monday, he was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Masterton is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey."

"I think my journey to the NHL is the epitome of that, I guess. I think it's a motivational story for a lot of people, especially young kids," Ryan said with a smile.

"I'm pretty fortunate to have a wife that steered me correctly and supported me the whole way and if it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here."

Ryan, now 36, has gone on to make roughly $14 million in the NHL and racked up 196 points for Carolina, Calgary and Edmonton.

The Oilers play Tuesday in Colorado before wrapping up their regular season Thursday night against San Jose at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Masterton Trophy will be awarded in June.