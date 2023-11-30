Indigenous artist's designs to hit new heights at Commonwealth Stadium snowboard event

For years, Dusty LeGrande has added his own touch to clothing, his way of teaching people about Indigenous history.

"Clothing is a very powerful tool for having a voice even when you don’t want to vocally speak things," he explained.

It inspired his street wear brand in 2018 called Mobilize Waskawewin.

LeGrande's designs have hit heights he never imagined.

He's behind the merchandise at the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup.

"Indigenous art is not just what you see visually. It’s infused with story and teaching," he said.

He created Star Homie, the logo featured on the trophies.

"Last year was introducing Star Homie, he was embraced well by the fans, by the athletes and so this year we’re like, 'OK so now let's tell the people what he’s about,'" LeGrande said.

Star Homie is based on an old form of rock art.

It depicts the North Saskatchewan River, once a meeting place. The star represents the Cree teachings, and the circle within it, the great mystery.

"So those three elements are what creates Star Homie. You can see them around here and then you can see them within the character itself," he explained.

"This is kind of the river part, the pieces on the head are the star and the little circle within is the great mystery. And I’ve been taught that the great mystery is what connects all of us as human beings."

Local beadwork artists are making medallions for this year's winners.

"I thought that would be really cool, to include, now, a new aspect of Indigenous art," LeGrande said.

"So something that was not like anything else that was on their trophy mantle."

LeGrande's mark will be on more than just the merchandise.

"The different parts of the jump you’ll see different artwork, around the stadium in the digital boards will be artwork as well."

They are designs he hopes allows people to see Indigenous history in a different way.

"With residential schools and all the discoveries and all that painful history that we hear about a lot, it’s important to also hear about the beauty and the art and the other side of it so that people can have a fuller understanding of what it means to be Indigenous," he said.