Indigenous veterans recognized in ceremonies at City Hall, legislature on national day of commemoration
In addition to National Aboriginal Veterans Day, Nov. 8 is now also Indigenous Veterans Day in Edmonton.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi presented the proclamation to the Aboriginal Veterans Society of Alberta in a ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, it is the first time that in the history of this city, in this hall, we are coming together to acknowledge the contributions of veterans from First Nations and Métis and Inuit communities. First time," Sohi said.
"Just imagine the pain, the suffering and the impact the lack of recognition must have had on the people who served this country and served this world and who brought peace and democracy and protection of human rights."
The event put on by the city was opened with a prayer by Elder Gladys MacDonald. Inuk Elder Edna Elias then lit and provided a teaching about the qulliq, an Inuit lamp made out of soapstone which served many purposes and is significant to the Inuit culture.
The program also featured performances by the Treaty Six Singers, Métis fiddler Brianna Lizotte, and Inuit dance and drumming duo Jaynine McCrae and Connie Kanayok McCrae.
"This was awesome," Aboriginal Veterans Society of Alberta president Chuck Isaacs told organizers and attendees.
"They did an awesome job of what I believe an Indigenous ceremony would be like for Remembrance Day."
The provincial government also commemorated National Aboriginal Veterans Day on Wednesday with an event at the provincial legislature.
In both ceremonies, veterans and government officials spoke about the inequality Indigenous members of the Canadian Armed Forces faced in the 20th century, when serving meant not only leaving loved ones and possibly injury or death, but also giving up treaty status and being denied recognition or support upon return.
"It is essential that as time goes on, these sacrifices are not forgotten. We must take it upon ourselves to educate the next generation to continue to share the stories and legacy and commemorate occasions like today with pride and solemnity," Sarah Wolfe, from Fort Edmonton Métis District 9, told the crowd at City Hall.
"To show our gratitude and honour their sacrifices, we must cherish the gifts of human rights and the rule of law that they fought to protect. And these are gifts we must never take for granted. We must stand together against hatred and intolerance and make a true and sincere commitment to the shared journey of truth and reconciliation so that we may foster peace, understanding and hope for all," Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani said during her remarks at the legislature.
Veterans Affairs Canada estimates 12,000 Indigenous people served in the First World War, Second World War and Korean War. An estimated 500 died.
National Aboriginal Veterans Day was established in 1994.
