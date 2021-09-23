'Irresponsible and dangerous': Hinshaw offers stern warning about COVID-19 parties

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

South Korea's call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the 'U.S. hostile policy' toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

Tennessee grocery store attack: 'He kept on shooting'

A gunman attacked a grocery store in an upscale Tennessee suburb on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and wounding 12 others before he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store, authorities said.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener