

CTV Edmonton





The Province of Alberta said it has handed out more than $4.2 million in emergency payments, but not everyone has received the money.

Dozens of evacuees were waiting in line in Fort Vermilion Tuesday hoping to receive their pre-loaded debit cards.

“The computers literally shut down. They couldn’t finish the cards,” said Liz Derkson, who lives outside of High Level.

Each adult evacuee is entitled to a one-time payment of $1,250, while children are entitled to $500.

Robin Paul delivers pizza in High Level and hasn’t been able to work in over a week.

“It’s tough, it’s real tough,” he told CTV News. “I have a baby on the way…so money is real tight.”

Fire still out of control

The fire near High Level has grown to 130,000 hectares and is still considered out of control; however, crews continue to make progress on a firebreak around the perimeter of the community.

“The main active part of the fire is still spreading away from the Town of High Level,” Alberta Wildfire Officer Victoria Ostendorf said. “The middle of the fire perimeter is all black. You don’t have that intensity to come back towards the town.

“We’ve been extinguishing hot spots around the community; it’s really been aiding our firefighters to work safely.”

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer says it’s possible that residents may be able to go home by the end of the week.

Evacuees excused from exams

The province has announced that Grade 12 students are eligible for an exemption from their diploma exams. Their classroom mark will be used as their final mark.

Grade 6 and 9 students can also be excused from writing provincial achievement tests.

Students can still choose to write the exams if they can make it to a school in their community or another.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett