EDMONTON -- January's long deep freeze in Alberta meant it was an extra busy month for the Alberta SPCA.

The group opened 286 files last month — 100 more than in January 2019.

"The majority of the complaints revolved around lack of shelter for animals, particularly for horses & dogs," the SPCA tweeted.

But some cats in Alberta also had to be rescued from the cold in January. Three cats were found living in an old vehicle in the Thorsby area, and a man rescued another three cats that had their tails stuck in ice near Drayton Valley.

Just before the extreme cold weather began, the Animal Care & Control Centre reminded Edmontonians to keep their pets inside during the deep freeze.

The Animal Protection Act requires pet owners to provide protection and shelter from the cold.