'It was hard to see': new homes destroyed by early morning fire in northeast Edmonton

An early morning fire destroyed three new homes in the northeast community of Cy Becker on Saturday.

The fire was called in around 2:45 a.m.

"My wife was at the house, in the middle of the night she called me," a neighbour said. "She told me that there was flames coming from the house right next to us.

"I told her, 'Call 911 right away.'"

Two of the fires were in homes under construction and the other was in a house that had recently been completed.

Ten crews worked through the morning, and the first fire was declared officially out around 2 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., two of the fires had not been extinguished.

The neighbour said his home was damaged by one of the fires in the lot next to his.

"I just took a little view inside the house, it's crazy," he said. "You cannot imagine that it was your house.

"It was hard to see your [hard-earned] money burning in front of your own eyes."

No one was living at the home that recently completed, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.