EDMONTON -- Jasper National Park is reopening with basic services and limited visitor access on Monday.

Visitors will have access to day-use trails, picnic areas, public washrooms in day-use areas, and boat launches starting June 1 as part of reopening Jasper National Park.

Certain facilities and services will remain closed including the Visitor Information Centre, all camping areas including back-country camping and Miette Hot Springs.

All camping facilities in the park are closed until at least June 21 while Parks Canada assesses how to resume services.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead before visiting the park, and check the park website to see what's open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.

Officials also suggest visitors check with individual businesses for opening hours before driving into the Jasper townsite.

Park officials are also encouraging visitors to practice necessary hygiene measures, and physical distancing of two metres from others in the national park.

Masks are not mandatory, however they are encouraged where physical distancing isn't possible.

Officials are warning visitors to prepare for long lines, and to be patient with others so everyone can enjoy the park.

A full list of closures is available on the Jasper National Park website.