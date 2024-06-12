Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and windy. Sun returns Thursday

Back to some cooler temperatures for the Edmonton area today.

Tuesday was the city's second-warmest day of the year (so far). The high of 25.0 C was just slightly cooler than May 10's 25.7 C.

BUT...it's right back to the teens for today. Temperatures should top out around 14 or 15 C this afternoon with clouds hanging around all day and a chance of some occasional scattered showers.

The rain will be heavier and steadier to the east and northeast of the city with 30 to 50+ mm of rain expected.

In the city, it won't be a sustained rainfall. In fact, most of the day should be rain-free. But, there's a chance of a few showers sliding through parts of the city from time to time.

Wind will probably be the bigger issue as we get gusts in the 40-50 km/h range starting late morning and continuing through the afternoon.

The wind backs off tonight and stays lighter on Thursday as sunshine returns and temperatures climb into the low 20s.

Friday's probably around 20 C for an afternoon high as well. But, we get some increasing cloud Friday with a good chance of showers and/or thunderstorms late Friday.

The weekend sees a return to afternoon highs in the mid teens (maybe upper teens). It won't rain ALL weekend. But, we have a late-day shower chance for Saturday and a chance of some scattered light showers Sunday.

Speaking of rain: Looking back at Wednesday's thunderstorms, most of Edmonton picked up 10-20 mm of rainfall, while northern and eastern parts of the Edmonton area received 20-30 mm. Those numbers are based on reports from the City of Edmonton's network of rain monitoring stations.

Looking LONG range: There's still not much chance of a sustained pattern of sunny and hot weather. But, late next week could see a string of days in the low 20s.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers.

Wind: W 20 gusting 40-50 km/h

High: 15

Tonight - Cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17