Josh Classen's forecast: Warm weekend, but a cooldown hits next week

We've had five straight days of above-average temperatures in Edmonton and we'll get three more (if we count today).

Afternoon highs are projected to be in the mid-teens today and through the weekend. But, a change is coming early next week.

Daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be on par with the morning lows for today and the weekend.

There's still some uncertainty with how much and what type of precipitation may be coming our way with that cooldown.

For now, I'm going with a chance of showers Monday and a chance of some rain/snow mix Tuesday.

We'll pull out of the cooler air by Friday of next week. So...it should only be a short three or four-day cooldown.

As for today and this weekend:

We have showers and mixed precipitation in east-central and northeast Alberta this morning and that'll continue into the early afternoon in the northeast.

I think we'll have some scattered showers and possibly one or two thunderstorms popping up in western Alberta this afternoon.

There's the possibility one of those showers moves through the Edmonton region late this afternoon and/or early this evening.

It doesn't look like we'll get any precipitation this weekend, just partly cloudy skies.

Wind will continue to be an afternoon issue. Relatively calm mornings will give way to some gusty conditions in the afternoon today and Saturday.

Sunday is shaping up to be calmer all day.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning, Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Light wind this morning, then gusts to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower early in the evening. Otherwise, Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4