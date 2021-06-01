EDMONTON -- Officials with Northlands announced on Tuesday that the annual K-Days summer festival will not take place in 2021.

In a written statement from Northlands, a spokesperson said that following Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's 'Open for Summer' announcement last week, the organization took a "hard look" at whether it "could deliver a high-quality event given limited timelines and resources."

The statement went on to say the decision was made following discussions with the City of Edmonton and Explore Edmonton.

"Northlands has made the difficult decision that K-Days will not take place this summer," the statement read in part. "Rather than having an event simply to have it in 2021, we want to work with our stakeholders and partners on relaunching K-Days in 2022.

"We also recognize that many other signature Edmonton festivals are working towards holding modified versions of their events this summer. By taking K-Days off the schedule, it creates more space for these wonderful festivals to start rebuilding."

The statement also acknowledged the work being put in to reimagine the upcoming Calgary Stampede.

"We wish them the very best and we know they will deliver a top tier event, setting the standard for how to deliver a major event under our current circumstances."

Northlands officials say they are currently in talks with Explore Edmonton, facilitated by the City of Edmonton, about the future of both K-Days and Farmfair International.

"Everyone involved is deeply committed to finding the best path forward for delivering exciting and sustainable events for years to come," read the statement.