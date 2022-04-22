Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews (7) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, April 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews (7) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, April 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island