EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor and premier are expected to provide a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

That morning, the province confirmed it was no longer providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine first shots to ensure remaining supply was available for those needing a second dose.

“Since there are no known future shipments of AstraZeneca at this time, a determination was made to utilize the remaining supply as second doses,” spokesperson Tom McMillan said.

“Alberta has administered approximately 255,000 first doses of AstraZeneca and 2,200 second doses. The remaining supply of about 8,400 doses will be used as second doses.”

Unlike AstraZeneca, he added, the Pfizer and Moderna products are arriving in “large and consistent shipments.”

As of May 9, nearly 2 million Albertans had received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

That includes almost 320,000 residents who are fully immunized with two doses.

On Monday, Alberta opened vaccine bookings to everyone aged 12 years and older. More than 130,000 appointments were made by 4 p.m.

The province also reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 and 690 total hospitalizations due to the disease.

Watch the news conference with Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at 3:30 p.m. MST on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.