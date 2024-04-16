EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Kevin Hart to headline Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

    Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
    Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton this summer, organizers announced Tuesday. 

    Also known for his roles in movies Jumanji, Get Hard, Think Like a Man, and more, Hart will bring his stand-up tour, Acting My Age,to Kinsmen Park on July 13. 

    “Having a comedian at the level of Kevin Hart bring his new Acting My Age tour to the GOCF Edmonton stage is going to have the whole city excited,” said Brennan McFaul, vice president Trixstar, the festival's producer. 

    “With the already announced July 12 and 14 lineups, Edmonton is truly in for a wildly hilarious Summer and kickoff to the GOCF 2024 season.”

    The three-day festival lineup also includes Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis, Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings, Steph Tolev, and Lisa Gilroy. 

    Tickets are on sale. 

