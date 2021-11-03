'Large quantity' of drugs found during Sherwood Park traffic stop: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A 26-year-old Edmonton man was arrested in Sherwood Park, Alta., Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop led to the discovery of what police believe to be a "large quantity" of methamphetamine and Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

Police say Daniel Hinks was pulled over near the Flying J on Pembina Road at around 2:35 p.m.

Mounties found Hinks had outstanding warrants out of Edmonton and arrested him.

During the arrest police say they found what they believed to be cocaine on Hinks.

Then, during a search of the vehicle, officers found what they believed to be methamphetamine and GHB.

Hinks has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

Fail to comply (x2)

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on Nov. 24.