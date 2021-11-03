'Large quantity' of drugs found during Sherwood Park traffic stop: RCMP

Mounties arrested Daniel Hinks, 26, of Edmonton on Oct. 31 after they say a traffic stop in Sherwood Park, Alta., led to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs. (Image Source: RCMP) Mounties arrested Daniel Hinks, 26, of Edmonton on Oct. 31 after they say a traffic stop in Sherwood Park, Alta., led to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs. (Image Source: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories