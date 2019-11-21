EDMONTON -- We're on day one of another warming trend as an upper ridge moves in over Alberta.

That bubble of warm air aloft will keep skies relatively clear for a couple days.

Temperatures climb to the 5 degree range today and Friday and then a shot at hitting 10 on Saturday.

The ridge starts to break down over the weekend and we may see some showers or wet flurries push across north-central AB Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

(freezing rain is possible as well)

Outside of that, there's not much precipitation in the forecast.

Once the ridge collapses, temperatures will cool off in a big way next week.

Daytime highs drop back below zero by Tuesday and could be in the -5 to -10 range one week from today.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 4

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -2

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2