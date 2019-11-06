EDMONTON -- A serious collision involving at least 20 vehicles has shut down a highway north of Grande Prairie, with witnesses describing the devastation as chaotic and traumatizing.

RCMP said the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, north of Emerson Trail near Highway 672.

Photos from the scene show dozens of smashed cars and injured passengers. Witness Pancho Driedger said he drove up on the accident scene shortly after it happened.

"I saw a bunch of, at least 40 vehicles just scattered across the road and into the ditches and lots of screaming," he said. "There was this young girl sitting on her mom's lap and just bleeding really badly. She passed out a couple times. I went and put my jacket over her just to make sure she was warm."

The highway was closed as a result and emergency crews including a STARS Air Ambulance were responding.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route in the meantime. Delays are expected to last several hours, RCMP said in a news release.

Driedger said others were in the ditch, injured and cold, and called the entire ordeal "traumatizing."

Fog in the area was reportedly thick when the crash occurred. Driedger said the area was near-zero visibility.

This is a developing story. More to come...

Photos courtesy Pancho Driedger.