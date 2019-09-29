EDMONTON-- Milan Lucic’s first goal as a Calgary Flame came against his former club, as the Oilers dropped their final game of the preseason at the Scotiabank Saddledome 3-2.

After a scoreless first period, the Flames opened the scoring on Tobias Rieder’s first of two goals on the night 6:26 into the second period.

Less than three minutes later, Milan Lucic, who was traded by the Oilers for James Neal, netted his first goal of the preseason, burying a rebound in front of the oilers net to put the Flames up 2-0.

In the third period, Gaetan Haas netted his first as an Oiler to cut the Flames lead in half, and 31 seconds later Zack Kassian tied things up 2-2.

The Oilers fell short of completing the comeback, however. Tobias Rieder scored his second of the game redirecting a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle to give Calgary the 3-2 lead, and the win.

Edmonton finishes the 2019 preseason with three wins and four losses.

The Oilers open up the regular season at home against Vancouver on Thursday