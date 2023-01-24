MacEwan partners with Canadian icon to bring music to underserved youth
Hundreds of children facing socio-economic barriers are being offered the chance to study music at an Edmonton university.
MacEwan University announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Sarah McLachlan School of Music to provide free music training and mentorship to at-risk and underserved children and youth.
"We know that music is not only a favourite activity for children and youth, but that they flourish when given the opportunity to explore their creative identities," McLachlan said. "And we witness that with our programs every day."
“I am very pleased that MacEwan University is joining us to help bring music and music education to those who might not be given this kind of opportunity."
Students enrolled in the program will have access to classrooms, mentors, equipment, performance spaces and practice rooms at MacEwan in the afternoon and evening hours.
The new music school has been phasing in operations at the university over the past few months, with approximately 150 youth currently enrolled and more expected to enroll.
“MacEwan University recognizes and values the importance of access to music education for young people, especially those facing barriers,” says Dr. Annette Trimbee, MacEwan’s president and vice-chancellor. "The thing that really hits me is that for a lot of young people, this will be their life-line.
"They're going to grab it, and they're going to run with it and they are going to shine."
The agreement was formalized in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by McLachlan and Trimbee on Tuesday. At the event, several students from McLachlan's school performed, including 15-year-old bass guitarist Lynn Kutcher.
"Everybody reaches places where they just need something, whether it be a support system or sometimes people just need to feel like they are a part of something, and Sarah's school can certainly be that. It was that for me," he said.
Edmonton is now one of three cities in Canada to host a Sarah McLachlan School of Music.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
What's being said at Trudeau-led cabinet retreat about inflation and the risk of a recession
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathers with his cabinet for a pre-return to Parliament retreat to plot out their priorities for 2023, a big focus of the conversation is on Canadians' cost of living concerns and how the Liberals plan to pay for their commitments while being mindful of the risk of a recession. Here's what's being said at the federal retreat.
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
U.S. and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
The United States and Canada showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Shaw, Rogers, Quebecor say they welcome Federal Court of Appeal ruling
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the Competition Bureau's effort to overturn a key approval of Rogers Communications Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police
Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Punjabi Community Health Services launches new campaign to help Calgary South Asians struggling with mental health
A Calgary non-profit has launched a new campaign to address the growing need for mental-health support for those in the South Asian community.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
'Involve us in the process': Fairhaven pastor feels residents were left out of Wellness Centre discussion
With the emergency wellness centre (EWC) open now for almost six weeks in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, there are tensions surfacing between some living in the neighbourhood and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the facility.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action
Alexandra Stoeckle thought Saturday was going to be a typical day at work.
Montreal
-
Steep rise in reports of stolen vehicles in Montreal
Montreal police have released new statistics showing a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.
-
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
In a snowfall warning, Environment Canada calls for snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres, with more for some areas.
-
Strike votes planned for more than 120,000 federal workers
Canada's largest public sector union is launching strike votes for more than 120,000 public service workers after the union says talks with the federal government broke down over wages.
-
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Kitchener
-
'It's very devastating': Fergus business reeling after theft
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
OPP issue plea to help locate man wanted for kidnapping while using a firearm
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment Crime Unit investigators are asking the public for assistance in locating a person wanted on outstanding warrants.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Former hockey player from Sudbury makes an impact in the fashion world
A local hockey player turned fashion designer had one of his jackets displayed on the mainstage of hockey in Canada last weekend.
-
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor in Timmins to share his healing journey
A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was guest speaker at a 'Bell Let's Talk' sponsored event in Timmins on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
Manitoba Tyndall Stone receives international recognition
A stone that is in many buildings throughout the province and is found only in Manitoba, is now getting international attention.
Vancouver
-
New Vancouver mayor tempers expectations in first State of the City address
In his first major speech as Vancouver mayor, Ken Sim delivered a State of the City address at a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Thursday.
-
Traffic pollution may be affecting our brains, say UBC and UVic researchers
Drivers who are frequently caught in heavy traffic can do their brain a favour by rolling up their windows and planning a less congested route, suggests research by UBC and the University of Victoria.
-
Frustrated drivers interfered with efforts to save a life on the Alex Fraser Bridge, police say
Police in Delta are criticizing drivers who impeded their negotiations with a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Alex Fraser Bridge Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Duncan, B.C., could soon lose record for world's largest hockey stick to U.S. town
A battle of who has the biggest hockey stick in the world is brewing outside of rinks in Canada and the U.S.
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
-
Duncan Train Station a finalist in online competition for restoration funds
The Duncan Train Station is a top 10 finalist in a national online competition that will award $50,000 to a historical building for restoration.