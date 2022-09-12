Man, 28, killed in Anthony Henday Drive single-vehicle crash

A 28-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning.

Just after 10:15 a.m., the driver of a Hyundai Ioniq left the westbound lanes of the highway and hit a support pillar for the 50 Street overpass "at a high rate of speed."

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene, Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS believes speed was a factor.