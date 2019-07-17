A man was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning with apparent stab wounds after an assault.

Emergency crews were called to Gariepy Crescent shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The 53-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a man broke into the man's house and assaulted him, before fleeing on foot.

The victim's 26-year-old son was arrested on an ETS bus shortly afterwards.

Charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and break and enter are pending against the suspect.