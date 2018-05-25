A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun shot in Leduc Wednesday afternoon.

Leduc RCMP received a report of two men arguing on a rural road and a gun shot fired at 3:22 p.m.

Police said the incident started after the man allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old woman. She ran and sought help from a motorist in the area. The man in the vehicle confronted the suspect, who then allegedly pointed at the man and fired a shot into the air.

The suspect smashed the vehicle’s passenger side, and attempted to remove the woman from inside, RCMP said.

Police responded and located the suspect who had fled in his own vehicle. After a short pursuit into an open field, police arrested the 21-year-old and seized his handgun.

Abduarrhman Abuoun was charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, pointing a firearm at a person, careless use of a firearm, and three more firearm-related offences.

Abuoun is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The woman was not injured in the incident.