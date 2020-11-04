EDMONTON -- A 73-year-old man has died after a one-vehicle crash just south of Castor, Alta., Tuesday morning.

RCMP say the truck was northbound on Highway 36 near Highway 12 around 6:30 a.m. when it rolled into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second man who was in the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.