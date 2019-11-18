EDMONTON -- A 56-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision northwest of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

A semi and a gravel truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 43 and 3 Street E in Fox Creek at approximately 3:20 p.m., RCMP said.

The eastbound semi turned left onto 3 Street E and struck a westbound gravel truck, police said.

The driver of the gravel truck, a Valleyview man, died on scene, RCMP said.

The crash is under investigation.

Fox Creek is located approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.