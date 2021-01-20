EDMONTON -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the man who was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre on a "clerical error" earlier in January.

Mounties on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Stuart Kevin McMillan, 19, who remains at large.

Last July, McMillan and two men from Edmonton allegedly broke into a home in the Drayton Valley area and fled from police in a stolen vehicle.

They were charged with break-and-enter, using a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

McMillan was meant to be transferred from the remand centre to the Bowden Institution during the second week of January.

Instead, on Jan. 12, he was released.

Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu claimed the mistake was due to "improperly filed paperwork."

On Wednesday, authorities issued a Canada-wide warrant for McMillan of committal on conviction.

"Expanding the radius to Canada wide means that he can be arrested anywhere in Canada, and it allows any police to convey him back to Alberta," explained RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine.

By staying in the public, she said, McMillan could be adding to his own 50-month sentence.

"Once Stuart McMillan becomes aware there is a warrant out for his arrest, at that point the onus would be on him to turn himself into the police."

Madu has ordered a full review of the 19-year-old's erroneous release, calling the mistake "completely unacceptable."

"I share the same outrage Albertans have about this significant error," a statement from his office read.

Although the newest warrant expands to Canada's furthest borders, RCMP don't believe McMillan has left the capital region.

Police have warned the public not to approach him if he's seen, but to instead call 911.

He’s described as white, 5’8” and 141 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said, and his face is pockmarked.