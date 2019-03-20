A search is underway for a man who escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre.

On Wednesday staff members at the centre discovered that 27-year-old Jesse Leppanen was missing.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Leppanen is described as being 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall, weighs 66 kilograms (146 pounds), and has a fair complexion, blue eyes and blond hair. He also has tattoos on both arms, legs, chest, neck, shoulders and ears.

Leppanen is serving nearly nine years for manslaughter and failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jesse Leppanen is asked to contact police.