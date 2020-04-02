EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old Glendon, Alta. man is facing two second degree murder charges in the March 2020 shooting deaths of two men.

Anthony Bilodeau, 31, is accused of killing Jacob Sansom, 39, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, who were both found outside a parked truck with what police described as "obvious gunshot wounds."

The charges follow a RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigation.

Around 4 a.m. on March 27, a verbal confrontation escalated into a fight between the occupants of two vehicles stopped on a rural road near Glendon, at Township Road 622 and Range Road 84, according to RCMP.

Mounties say a third vehicle arrived shortly before Bilodeau opened fire.

Police say he turned himself into the Bonnyville RCMP detachment and is scheduled to appear in court via video link on April 9.