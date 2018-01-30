A 24-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an arrest and search warrant on January 25 near Sylvan Lake.

RCMP arrested Jesse David Haarstad on a number of outstanding arrest warrants. Police then noticed Haarstad had a key for a stolen vehicle parked near his residence.

Investigators searched his Bentley residence and found firearms, stolen mail and identity documents, and other property they believe to be stolen.

The 24-year-old has been charged with possession of stolen property over and under $5,000, illegal possession of a firearm, fraudulent possession of identity documents and credit card data, illegal possession of mail and a forged document.

The investigation remains underway and more charges are expected, RCMP said.

Haarstad is in custody and will appear in court on February 5 in Red Deer.