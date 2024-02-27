EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man found dead after shooting in northeast Edmonton

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton after a shooting late Monday afternoon.

    Officers were called to a shooting in the area of 147 Avenue and 77 Street at around 5:30 p.m.

    A 38-year-old man died on scene, police said.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

