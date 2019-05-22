Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man hit by car in south Edmonton
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:08PM MDT
A 49-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.
The man was crossing 51 Avenue southbound around 9:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car driven by a 74-year-old man travelling eastbound on 51 Avenue just past 105 Street. He was not in a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No charges have been laid at this time.