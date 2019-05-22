

CTV Edmonton





A 49-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

The man was crossing 51 Avenue southbound around 9:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car driven by a 74-year-old man travelling eastbound on 51 Avenue just past 105 Street. He was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time.