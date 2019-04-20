Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Strathcona County Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:48AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2019 11:16AM MDT
A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Strathcona County Saturday morning.
RCMP responded to a report of a crash on the off ramp from Yellowhead Trail onto Anthony Henday Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Police said there were no witnesses and they are not sure when the crash actually happened.