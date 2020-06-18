EDMONTON -- A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Grande Prairie, Alta., late Wednesday night.

Mounties responded to a collision involving an SUV and a logging truck on Weyerhaeuser Road, 15 kilometres south of Gloverdale, at approximately 10 p.m.

According to police, the SUV was travelling south on Weyerhaeuser Road when it crashed against the northbound logging truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from Grande Prairie, was killed, RCMP said. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.